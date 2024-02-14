Venezuelan Activist Rocío San Miguel Arrested: International Concern Amid Ongoing US-Venezuela Tensions

Rocío San Miguel, a prominent Venezuelan activist and military expert, was arrested at Maiquetia International Airport on February 14, 2024, along with five relatives. The United States government has expressed deep concern over her arrest, which is part of a larger wave of detentions of government critics in Venezuela.

Charges and Allegations

San Miguel, 57, is facing charges of treason, conspiracy, terrorism, and criminal association. These charges are related to an alleged plot to kill President Nicolás Maduro, known as the 'White Bracelet' plot. Her ex-husband has also been charged with revealing military secrets.

International Reactions and Concerns

The US government has expressed deep concern over San Miguel's arrest, with international human rights organizations echoing this sentiment. Venezuela's Foreign Minister has accused the US of supporting terrorists. Additionally, the United Nations Human Rights office has denounced her detention, expressing concerns over the legality and repression surrounding the case.

San Miguel's Background and Disappearances

San Miguel is known for her work on security matters and her criticism of President Maduro's government. Her whereabouts remain unknown, and her detention is considered an enforced disappearance. Her relatives have also been reported as victims of forced disappearances.

US Sanctions and the White Bracelet Plot

The Biden administration had previously suspended sanctions on Venezuela but reimposed them due to failure to fulfill commitments. The arrest of Rocío San Miguel and her family is part of a larger crackdown on opposition figures accused of involvement in the alleged White Bracelet plot.

In conclusion, the arrest of Rocío San Miguel and her family has sparked international concern and highlighted the ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela. As a respected activist and military expert, San Miguel's case has drawn attention to the broader issue of detentions of government critics in Venezuela and the alleged White Bracelet plot. With her whereabouts still unknown and concerns over the legality of her detention, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely.