en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Vehicle Used as Deadly Weapon in Florida Altercation: Multiple Injuries Reported

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Vehicle Used as Deadly Weapon in Florida Altercation: Multiple Injuries Reported

In a shocking turn of events on January 6th, Immokalee, Florida, became the backdrop of a harrowing incident that left multiple individuals injured. At the heart of the incident is 23-year-old Mariah Denise Robbins Smith. She now stands accused of a deliberate act of violence, using her white Chevrolet SUV as a deadly weapon to run over another woman she was arguing with, injuring three other individuals in the process.

A Brutal Attack

According to witnesses, the altercation began in a driveway where Smith’s SUV was parked beside a Dodge Ram. Following a heated argument, Smith reversed her SUV, then accelerated it towards the victims who were standing near the Dodge Ram. The force of the impact was such that two women were pinned between the two vehicles, and subsequently run over. Their injuries were so severe that they required helicopter transport to the nearest hospital. A man at the scene suffered wrist injuries, while the woman who was initially arguing with Smith was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aftermath and Legal Consequences

Smith, in her white Chevrolet SUV, fled the scene. However, not long after, deputies located and apprehended a vehicle matching the description of the SUV, complete with front-end damage. The driver was indeed Mariah Denise Robbins Smith. She now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. Interestingly, at the time of the incident, Smith was already out on bond for unrelated charges from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Repercussions and Reflection

This incident serves as yet another sobering reminder of the danger that can lurk in everyday settings, and the violence that can erupt from personal disputes. As a community reels and victims recover, the justice system will now determine the fate of Mariah Denise Robbins Smith. This is not her first encounter with the law, but it is by far the most severe. Her actions have caused physical harm and psychological trauma, and now, she must face the consequences of her alleged deeds.

0
Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
14 seconds ago
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
In the quiet expanse of southern Monterey County, an ordinary day in early December was disrupted by an audacious theft at Lake San Antonio. An aluminum boat, along with its trailer, were abruptly stolen. The theft, however, wasn’t a perfect crime. The entire incident was recorded on video, revealing a grey Toyota truck hauling away
Soledad Resident Arrested for Boat Theft at Lake San Antonio
Rhode Island Fugitive Captured in Connecticut: An Inter-State Operation Success
1 min ago
Rhode Island Fugitive Captured in Connecticut: An Inter-State Operation Success
Florida's Homol Brothers: A Tale of Two Insurrectionists
1 min ago
Florida's Homol Brothers: A Tale of Two Insurrectionists
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
33 seconds ago
Daughter of Ex-Spurs Manager Faces Arrest After Neighbor Dispute Escalates
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
51 seconds ago
Jordanian Court Imposes Prison Term, Fine for Illegal Hunting of Endangered Species
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
56 seconds ago
Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey 'Jason' Mullen's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
10 seconds
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
14 seconds
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
58 seconds
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
1 min
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
1 min
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
1 min
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
1 min
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
2 mins
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny
2 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app