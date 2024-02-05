Vehicle Fire Leads to Discovery of Massive Weapons Cache in Seaford

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday evening in Seaford, Long Island, an alarming incident unfolded that led to the discovery of a significant weapons cache. A report of a Chevrolet work van ablaze at 2419 Cedar Ave. brought police and firefighters to the scene around 7:30 p.m. The fire had begun to encroach upon the adjacent house, creating a dangerous situation that necessitated prompt action from the Wantagh Fire Department.

Discovery of a Deadly Arsenal

During a check for occupants in the house, authorities stumbled upon a chilling sight: 67 firearms, including 57 assault weapons and over 30 untraceable 'ghost guns' without serial numbers. The discovery didn't end there. Detectives also uncovered more than 150 high-capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition, along with two silencers.

The Homeowner's Arrest

The homeowner, 62-year-old Charles Musarra, was arrested after consenting to the search of his house. Musarra now faces serious charges, including first-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Implications of the Discovery

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly voiced grave concerns about the potential for harm that such a large arsenal could inflict if used with malicious intent. The incident underscores the critical importance of vigilance and proactive measures in preventing potential threats to public safety.