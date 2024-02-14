Vegan Hotspot Sticky Fingers Diner Closes Amid Soaring Crime Rates

Beloved Vegan Spot Sticky Fingers Diner Bids Farewell Amid Rising Crime

The vibrant heart of Washington D.C.'s vegan community, Sticky Fingers Diner, is closing its doors at the end of February, a decision driven by the escalating crime rates in the district. Doron Petersan, the owner, cites safety concerns for customers and employees as the primary reason for the closure.

A Tragic Unraveling

Petersan, a dedicated advocate for plant-based lifestyles, became a victim of carjacking while making deliveries. She expresses deep frustration with the district's government for their perceived lack of action in ensuring safety.

In a recent development, the city council passed a crime bill aimed at creating new felonies and increasing pretrial detention. However, the impact of these measures remains to be seen.

A Wave of Crime

Sticky Fingers is not an isolated case. Brine, a popular seafood chain, also closed both its locations in November, citing similar concerns.

2023 saw a 39% increase in violent crime in D.C. compared to 2022. Homicides rose by 35%, with high-profile incidents continuing into 2024. These incidents include a carjacking that resulted in the death of a former Commodity Futures Trading Commission official and the shooting of three police officers.

A Silver Lining

Despite the closure of the diner, Sticky Fingers will continue to focus on production at their new bakery locations in Takoma and NoMa. The brand also plans to expand their treats to over 100 retail outlets in the region.

As we bid farewell to a cherished institution, the community grapples with the harsh reality of escalating crime and its far-reaching implications. The hope now lies in the district's ability to take effective measures to curb this alarming trend.