en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Philadelphia Softball Team Suffers Equipment Loss After Vandalism on New Year’s

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:13 pm EST
Philadelphia Softball Team Suffers Equipment Loss After Vandalism on New Year’s

In a shocking turn of events, the Penn Academy softball team, based in Philadelphia, found themselves starting the New Year on a grim note. Their equipment shed, situated at Thomas Holme Park in Northeast Philadelphia, was vandalized on New Year’s Day, leaving the team bereft of essential gear for their upcoming spring season.

The destructive act, believed to be perpetrated by a group of kids, was far from a harmless prank. The vandals did not merely break into the shed; they went so far as to smash the locks using a 4×4, shatter a drink machine with a baseball bat, and even set their only quad vehicle ablaze. The aftermath revealed a scene of utter devastation, with the team’s equipment, painstakingly acquired over the years, reduced to ashes and debris. The vandals took to Instagram to post photos of this destruction, only to remove them swiftly, leaving behind digital footprints that have now been erased.

The Aftermath and Response

The damage inflicted by this act of vandalism runs into thousands of dollars, a significant setback for the Penn Academy softball team, managed by a non-profit organization. However, the team is not alone in their distress. In response to this incident, local city and state officials have stepped forward, pledging their support. They have committed to not only aid in the investigation and ensure the prosecution of the vandals but also help the team recover from their loss. A wish list of needed items has been compiled, and officials are dedicated to fulfilling it.

0
Crime Society United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
30 seconds ago
Murder-Suicide in Everett: A Tragedy Underlining the Need for Mental Health Support
Everett, a city shadowed by tragedy on Friday as an apparent murder-suicide claimed the lives of two individuals. The victims, later identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha Zeine, 42, of Everett, and Jason Hadnot, 47, hailing from Whidbey Island, were found deceased due to gunshot wounds. Unfolding of a Tragedy The
Murder-Suicide in Everett: A Tragedy Underlining the Need for Mental Health Support
Boxborough Standoff Ends in Peaceful Arrest
2 mins ago
Boxborough Standoff Ends in Peaceful Arrest
Glasgow Child Abuse Ring: Seven Convicted Individuals Await Sentencing
3 mins ago
Glasgow Child Abuse Ring: Seven Convicted Individuals Await Sentencing
Police Issue Fresh Appeal for Information on Glenn Quinn's Murder on Fourth Anniversary
47 seconds ago
Police Issue Fresh Appeal for Information on Glenn Quinn's Murder on Fourth Anniversary
Feline Hero: How a Pet Cat Saved an Elderly Woman in San Antonio
49 seconds ago
Feline Hero: How a Pet Cat Saved an Elderly Woman in San Antonio
Sri Lanka CID Probes into Health Ministry's Fake Immunoglobulin Procurement
2 mins ago
Sri Lanka CID Probes into Health Ministry's Fake Immunoglobulin Procurement
Latest Headlines
World News
Kandy Sports Club: The Unyielding Rugby Powerhouse in Sri Lanka's Central Province
13 seconds
Kandy Sports Club: The Unyielding Rugby Powerhouse in Sri Lanka's Central Province
Top 16 Pilates Home Gyms: A Comprehensive Guide
42 seconds
Top 16 Pilates Home Gyms: A Comprehensive Guide
RaeQuan Battle Scores Big-12 Honors Again Amidst Eligibility Controversy; Abraham Lucas Faces Uncertain Finale
49 seconds
RaeQuan Battle Scores Big-12 Honors Again Amidst Eligibility Controversy; Abraham Lucas Faces Uncertain Finale
Gananoque Council Declines Funding Commitment to UHKF
59 seconds
Gananoque Council Declines Funding Commitment to UHKF
Manny Yekutiel Opts Out of Mayoral Race, Focuses on Community Service
1 min
Manny Yekutiel Opts Out of Mayoral Race, Focuses on Community Service
Cairbre 'Caireall'ain: The Man Behind Limerick's All-Ireland Championship Preparation
1 min
Cairbre 'Caireall'ain: The Man Behind Limerick's All-Ireland Championship Preparation
Demand for Free Home STI Testing Kits Soars in Ireland
2 mins
Demand for Free Home STI Testing Kits Soars in Ireland
Sri Lanka CID Probes into Health Ministry's Fake Immunoglobulin Procurement
2 mins
Sri Lanka CID Probes into Health Ministry's Fake Immunoglobulin Procurement
Colts' Fate Hangs in Balance as NFL Season Nears Conclusion
2 mins
Colts' Fate Hangs in Balance as NFL Season Nears Conclusion
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app