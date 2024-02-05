Transmission Tower Vandalism Causes Power Outage in Yobe and Borno

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confronted a significant setback due to the vandalization of its transmission tower, causing an extensive power outage in the Yobe and Borno States. This distressing incident, believed to have transpired on February 1, 2024, led to the collapse of tower number 388 along the Jos-Bauchi 132kV Single Circuit transmission line, severely impacting the electricity supply in the affected regions.

TCN's probe into the incident unveiled remnants of detonated explosives by vandals, causing the tower's collapse. This act of sabotage mirrors a similar incident from December 21, 2023, which resulted in the collapse of towers T372 and T373 along the Gombe-Damaturu 330kV Single Circuit transmission line, causing a fatality and disrupting power supply. The recurrence of these episodes of vandalism and theft poses a significant roadblock to the ongoing transmission system expansion plan, diverting funds intended for grid expansion towards the repair of sabotaged infrastructure.

Challenges to the Power Sector

Even before this act of vandalism, Nigeria had been wrestling with low power generation, further aggravated by gas constraints. The National Control Center (NCC) reported a significant loss of power at the Sapele Steam and Egbin Substations just before the partial disturbance, emphasizing the critical role of a stable gas supply for power generation. The recent incident underscores the growing worries about the stability and reliability of Nigeria's power grid and the broader challenges facing the country's power sector.

The incident has prompted TCN to underline the importance of ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and expand the nation's bulk power transmission network. The frequent nature of vandalism necessitates a comprehensive strategy to tackle the root causes. While immediate responses involve reconstruction and restringing the affected line and tower, long-term solutions require collaboration with law enforcement agencies and local communities to prevent future acts of sabotage and protect critical infrastructure. Addressing underlying issues like gas constraints is also crucial for enhancing the power grid's overall stability and reliability.