en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Van Driver in TK Maxx Shoplifting Incident Fined for Lack of Insurance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Van Driver in TK Maxx Shoplifting Incident Fined for Lack of Insurance

On an otherwise regular day at a TK Maxx store in The Crescent, Hinckley, a shoplifting incident turned into a high-speed chase, culminating in the arrest of two men and the driver of their Ford Transit van. The thieves, in a hasty attempt to escape, discarded stolen jackets into the van as they fled the scene, pursued by store security guards. The driver, a 40-year-old woman named Ellen McDonagh from Hartshill near Nuneaton, found herself caught in the middle of the chaos.

Tangled in a Web of Crime

After the dust had settled, McDonagh was arrested, but not for the theft. Leicester Magistrates’ Court found no evidence of her involvement in the shoplifting incident, a crime that was clearly perpetrated by the two men in her van. Nevertheless, McDonagh did not walk away without consequence.

Driving Without Insurance

Although not involved in the theft, McDonagh was found guilty of a different offence: driving a vehicle without valid insurance. She initially pleaded not guilty, claiming she was covered under her father’s policy. However, the court clarified that her coverage was limited to the motor trade. This revelation led McDonagh, who holds an Irish driving licence with no previous penalties, to admit her guilt.

The Price of Ignorance

For her transgression, McDonagh was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 in court costs, and a £48 victim surcharge. In addition, she was hit with six penalty points on her licence, a noticeable blemish on her otherwise clean record. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of understanding one’s insurance coverage and the potential consequences for not doing so.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
49 seconds ago
Southampton Court Adjudicates Cases of Traffic Violations and Theft
Southampton Magistrates’ Court, a hub for justice in the vibrant city of Southampton, has recently been the scene of numerous cases concerning traffic violations and theft. The defendants, all local residents, faced penalties ranging from fines and driving bans to court-ordered community service. Speeding on the M3 Mariglen Muca, a 41-year-old Southampton resident, was charged
Southampton Court Adjudicates Cases of Traffic Violations and Theft
17 Hawkers Booked for Assault on Civic Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Thane
4 mins ago
17 Hawkers Booked for Assault on Civic Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Thane
Teenager's Descent into Crime: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Systemic Failures
5 mins ago
Teenager's Descent into Crime: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Systemic Failures
Unprecedented Theft in Sholing: 36 Leylandii Hedgerows and Two Holly Trees Stolen
53 seconds ago
Unprecedented Theft in Sholing: 36 Leylandii Hedgerows and Two Holly Trees Stolen
Unveiling Epstein's Web: Document Release Promises New Insights
57 seconds ago
Unveiling Epstein's Web: Document Release Promises New Insights
Fatal Shooting and Machete Attack in Targeted Melbourne Home Invasion
1 min ago
Fatal Shooting and Machete Attack in Targeted Melbourne Home Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
22 seconds
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
Young Fan Shines with Knowledge of Dayton Flyers; Team's Current Season and Future Explored
25 seconds
Young Fan Shines with Knowledge of Dayton Flyers; Team's Current Season and Future Explored
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game
28 seconds
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
58 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
1 min
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
3 mins
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
3 mins
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
4 mins
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app