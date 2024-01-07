Van Driver in TK Maxx Shoplifting Incident Fined for Lack of Insurance

On an otherwise regular day at a TK Maxx store in The Crescent, Hinckley, a shoplifting incident turned into a high-speed chase, culminating in the arrest of two men and the driver of their Ford Transit van. The thieves, in a hasty attempt to escape, discarded stolen jackets into the van as they fled the scene, pursued by store security guards. The driver, a 40-year-old woman named Ellen McDonagh from Hartshill near Nuneaton, found herself caught in the middle of the chaos.

Tangled in a Web of Crime

After the dust had settled, McDonagh was arrested, but not for the theft. Leicester Magistrates’ Court found no evidence of her involvement in the shoplifting incident, a crime that was clearly perpetrated by the two men in her van. Nevertheless, McDonagh did not walk away without consequence.

Driving Without Insurance

Although not involved in the theft, McDonagh was found guilty of a different offence: driving a vehicle without valid insurance. She initially pleaded not guilty, claiming she was covered under her father’s policy. However, the court clarified that her coverage was limited to the motor trade. This revelation led McDonagh, who holds an Irish driving licence with no previous penalties, to admit her guilt.

The Price of Ignorance

For her transgression, McDonagh was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 in court costs, and a £48 victim surcharge. In addition, she was hit with six penalty points on her licence, a noticeable blemish on her otherwise clean record. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of understanding one’s insurance coverage and the potential consequences for not doing so.