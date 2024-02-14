Valentine's Day Horror: Class 11 Student Brutally Assaulted Outside Gurugram School

A class 11 student, a promising young mind, became an unwilling participant in a brutal assault at the gate of his private school in Sushant Lok, Gurugram. On Valentine's Day, 2024, this shocking incident left the victim with multiple injuries, including severe wounds to his eyes.

The Unfolding Horror

Around 2:30 PM, as schools were letting out for the day, a group of 20 boys, three of whom are allegedly students of the same school, descended upon the unsuspecting victim. The chilling CCTV footage captured the entire incident, revealing the viciousness of the assault. The victim's father, Amit Dahiya, was later informed by the school and rushed to find his son in a critical condition at the Umkal hospital.

Sinister Intentions and Hidden Identities

According to the victim's account, the attackers attempted to force him into one of their cars. The vehicle, with hidden number plates, raises serious concerns about the assailants' intentions. As the victim resisted, the assault escalated, resulting in the grievous injuries that have left him traumatized and unable to provide a statement to the police.

Justice Demanded: The Road Ahead

Based on Amit Dahiya's complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The injured student is reportedly in a stable condition but not yet fit to give a statement. As the community reels from this heinous act, the police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice. The incident has sparked conversations about school safety and the need for stricter measures to protect students from such violence.

In the aftermath of this disturbing assault, the Gurugram community seeks answers and accountability. As the police work diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects, the young victim begins his long journey to recovery – a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.