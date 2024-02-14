Valentine's Dark Side: Romance Fraud Surge in Sussex Leads to £4 Million Loss

This Valentine's Day, a darker side of romance has come to light in Sussex. Romance fraud, a sinister scheme that lures unsuspecting victims into fake relationships, has seen an alarming surge in cases. The most recent data reveals a staggering loss of nearly £4 million for victims in Sussex alone, with each individual robbed of an average of £14,000.

The Heartbreaking Tale of Mary Cheater

Among the victims is Mary Cheater, a woman from Brighton. Mary, like countless others, found herself entangled in a web of deceit spun by a scammer posing as a UN doctor. The fraudster used stolen images to create a convincing facade, eventually persuading Mary to part with around £3,000 under the guise of funding medical research.

An Unsettling Trend on the Rise

Last year, England and Wales reported 7,660 cases of romance fraud, resulting in losses amounting to nearly £75 million. This figure represents a 15% increase in the number of people reporting this type of fraud. The problem is particularly acute in Sussex, where the financial impact in 2023 reached approximately £3.8 million.

Measures to Combat Romance Fraud

In response to this growing threat, various measures and agreements have been put in place to combat romance fraud. The government has launched a new advertising campaign to raise awareness of the issue. Bernadette Lawrie BEM, Sussex Police's financial abuse safeguarding officer, emphasized the importance of reporting romance fraud and looking out for vulnerable friends and family.

The majority of victims are over 50, with an average age of 59. Nearly two thirds of them live alone, and loneliness can make them more susceptible to romance fraud. As we celebrate love this Valentine's Day, let's remember to protect our hearts from those who seek to exploit them.

Note: While the name "Mary Cheater" is used in this article, it is a pseudonym to protect the identity of the actual victim.

In the face of such deception, it's crucial to remain vigilant and informed. Romance should be a journey filled with joy and companionship, not one leading to financial ruin. This Valentine's Day, let's strive to ensure that love, in all its forms, remains a force for good.