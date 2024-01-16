Valencia Man Found Guilty of Murdering Son to Inflict Psychological Pain on Ex-Partner

On April 3, 2022, a tranquil neighborhood in Sueca, Valencia, was shattered by a horrifying act of brutality. A 47-year-old man, in a premeditated act of vengeance against his ex-partner, stabbed their 11-year-old son 27 times, resulting in the child's death. The jury unanimously found him guilty, based on his admission and the harrowing evidence presented during the trial.

A Crime Born of Divorce

The killing was a retaliation to his ex-partner's decision to proceed with divorce proceedings. The couple had recently divorced, and were sharing the custody of their son, a boy who had celebrated his 11th birthday just two days prior to the incident. The son, conceived through artificial insemination, was the symbol of their union and the object of his mother's affection.

Deliberate Cruelty

The father intended to inflict the 'greatest possible psychological pain' on the mother, an objective he chillingly achieved. The mother has suffered serious psychological injuries as a result of this heinous act. In a gruesome detail, the father allowed the dying child to speak to his mother one last time, leading to the mother hearing her son's final, agonizing cry for her over the phone.

The Verdict and Beyond

The jury also found the man guilty of other charges, including threats, psychological violence, and ill-treatment towards his partner. Now, the court will determine the sentence for this convicted murderer, with the possibility of reviewable life imprisonment. The court has also considered the prohibition of any prison benefits or the possibility of pardon for the defendant.