Vadodara Boat Tragedy: Six Arrested as Search for Suspects Continues

In a tragic turn of events in Vadodara, six individuals have been apprehended about a boat capsize incident that led to the unfortunate demise of 14 people, leaving several others injured. The Police Commissioner of Vadodara, Anupam Singh Gehlot, confirmed these arrests and assured that the procedure to seize more suspects continues relentlessly. Among the arrested include three individuals who played a part in the boat's administration.

Advertisment

A Rigorous Investigation Ensues

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been brought together and several police squads, inclusive of the Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group (SOG), have been implementing raids to locate and detain the remaining accused. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 18 individuals for their negligent role in the incident. This includes the manager and staff of Kotia Project, the firm in charge of managing the boating activities at Harni Motnath Lake, the site of the calamitous incident.

The victims of this unfortunate incident include twelve innocent schoolchildren and two teachers. To provide some relief in the face of this tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakhs for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. In addition, the Gujarat government has declared a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs for the kin of each victim and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Continued Efforts and Government Response

The search for the remaining accused is ongoing, and the local administration is providing all potential assistance to those affected. The Gujarat government has ordered an in-depth probe into the incident, with the Vadodara district collector instructed to submit the inquiry report within 10 days. The case has sparked political reactions, with Congress leaders demanding a sitting judge to probe the incident. Amidst this tragedy, the efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families continue unabated.