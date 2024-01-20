Uzbekistan Tightens Crypto Regulations with New Legal Amendments

In a significant legal update, Uzbekistan has expanded the reach of its Criminal Code to include harsher penalties for unlawful activities involving cryptocurrencies and mining. The law now covers a broader scope of crypto-related offenses, from illegal acquisition and handling of crypto-assets to mining in violation of established procedures. The move indicates Uzbekistan's bid to regulate the burgeoning cryptocurrency market and curb financial crimes.

The legal amendments bring administrative and criminal penalties for violations such as illegal acquisition, transfer, exchange, and handling of cryptocurrencies without a license. The penalties range from fines, confiscation, administrative arrest, to imprisonment, depending on the severity and scale of the violation.

Cracking Down on Anonymous Cryptocurrencies and Hidden Mining

The updated law also outlines specific fines, correctional labor, restriction of liberty, and imprisonment for offenses involving anonymous cryptocurrencies. The penalties escalate for repeated violations, indicating a zero-tolerance approach towards such practices.

Hidden mining, which involves the unauthorized use of another person's computing power to mine cryptocurrency, now carries criminal liability, with potential fines or imprisonment.

Notably, the legal revisions in Uzbekistan have widened the definition of extortion. It now includes the blackmailing of money through threats to release information that could discredit a person. This act, too, carries criminal liability, pointing towards a comprehensive effort to stifle financial crimes.