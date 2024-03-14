Uzbek Woman Found Dead in Bengaluru Hotel, Police Suspect Foul Play

In a startling incident in Bengaluru, a 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan named Zareen was found dead in her hotel room, sparking a police investigation into a suspected murder. The discovery was made late Wednesday night at a star hotel near the BDA flyover, where Zareen had been staying since her arrival in the city on a tourist visa on March 5.

Advertisment

Discovery and Police Response

Concern grew when Zareen did not respond to the hotel staff's attempts to contact her throughout the day. Using the master key to access her room around midnight, the staff found her motionless. The immediate response involved notifying the Sheshadripuram Police, who promptly arrived at the scene. A forensic team was called in to collect samples, and the body was later moved to Bowring Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have since launched a murder investigation based on the hotel manager's complaint, focusing on the theory that Zareen might have been smothered.

Investigation Underway

Advertisment

The investigation has turned to reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to identify any suspicious individuals who may have entered the premises. Zareen, who was reported to have been staying alone, booked her room through a broker, who is currently being questioned by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar HT has been closely involved, seeking to gather more details about the victim and her stay in Bengaluru.

Implications and Ongoing Efforts

This tragic event has raised concerns regarding the safety of foreign nationals visiting the city and the security measures in place at local hotels. The police are determined to uncover the circumstances leading to Zareen's untimely death, with the hope that the ongoing investigation will provide clarity and justice for the victim. The case continues to garner attention, as authorities and the community seek answers to this devastating incident.