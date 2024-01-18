Uvalde Shooting: Victim's Uncle Seeks Accountability Post DOJ Report

In a poignant disclosure, Jesse Rizo, the uncle of Jackie Cazares, one of the victims of the catastrophic Uvalde elementary school shooting in Texas, has voiced his hopes for justice following the release of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) report. The report, released in the aftermath of the heartrending events on May 24, 2022, unveiled a harrowing account of an 18-year-old shooter's deadly rampage at Robb Elementary School that claimed 19 students and two teachers, leaving 17 grievously injured.

Advertisment

DOJ's Report: A Damning Indictment of Law Enforcement Failures

The DOJ's investigation into the Uvalde school shooting revealed a near-total breakdown in policing protocols. 'Cascading failures of leadership, decision-making, tactics, policy, and training' contributed to the delayed and passive law enforcement response. The report, a comprehensive assessment compiled from 260 interviews and nearly 15,000 documents and videos, classified the incident as a barricaded standoff, rather than a more appropriate 'active-shooter' scenario.

Families Demand Accountability and Transparency

Advertisment

Even before the report's release, the victims' families, including Rizo, had met with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, expressing their desire for increased accountability and transparency. The DOJ's 575-page report detailing the catastrophic errors in response to the Uvalde school shooting, including delays in confronting the gunman, has stoked this demand. The Uvalde community remains divided on questions of accountability for officers' actions and inaction, while family members of the victims continue their call for accountability.

Rizo's Call to Action: A Community's Fight for Justice

Jesse Rizo's comments, made before a family-held press conference to address the report, underscore the profound impact the event has had on his family. While the tragedy has brought them closer, it has also left them broken. Rizo emphasized the community's need to demand accountability, and affirmed his family's ongoing fight for justice for his niece Jackie and the other victims. He further urged community members to protest for answers and accountability, signaling the commencement of a determined pursuit of justice.