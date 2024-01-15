Uttarayan Festivities Marred by Dangerous Incident: Young Girl Narrowly Escapes Bullet Injury

During the Uttarayan kite flying festivities, an 8-year-old girl named Mansi Thakor experienced a brush with death when a bullet scraped her back while she was enjoying the celebrations on her house's terrace. The cause of her injury remained a mystery to her family until they discovered a bullet near her chair, which bore a hole in its back. This chilling find served as a stark reminder of how narrowly Mansi escaped serious harm.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Bodeli police station and the Local Crime Branch were immediately dispatched to the scene. Their primary task was to collect the bullet for forensic examination, a crucial step in identifying the type of firearm used and potentially tracking down the person responsible for the reckless act.

The Bullet: A Celebration's Dangerous Aftermath

Authorities are considering the possibility that the bullet was fired into the air as part of the Uttarayan festivities, a dangerous practice that can have deadly repercussions. While such celebratory gunfire is often perceived as harmless, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for tragedy.

No FIR Lodged Yet

No First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in connection to the incident so far. The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and it is hoped that those responsible will be swiftly brought to justice. Meanwhile, Mansi is at home, recovering from her ordeal.