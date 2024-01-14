Uttar Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 35 Lakh Worth Illicit Liquor; One Arrested

In a dramatic operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police intercepted a truck in Noida that was illegally transporting illicit liquor from Haryana to Madhya Pradesh. The move led to the arrest of one individual, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and the successful recovery of liquor valued at around Rs 35 lakh.

Unmasking the Illicit Liquor Transport

The truck, originally registered in Madhya Pradesh, had cunningly been using a forged Uttar Pradesh number plate in an attempt to evade legal scrutiny. However, their plans were foiled when the police received an anonymous tip-off. Swiftly responding, officials from the Sector 142 police station executed the seizure, making a significant dent in the illicit liquor trade.

Details of the Operation

The search of the vehicle yielded a startling 334 boxes of English liquor, which included more than 10,000 bottles including pints, marked for sale in Haryana and Chandigarh. The driver, identified as Prakash, 30, from Indore, was subsequently arrested, and the truck was impounded.

Legal Proceedings Against the Culprit

An FIR has been registered at the local Sector 142 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Excise Act. In Uttar Pradesh, the sale or consumption of non-state liquor is strictly prohibited, and violators face stern legal consequences such as imprisonment and hefty fines. This operation serves as a stark reminder of the law enforcement’s commitment to curb the illegal liquor trade and uphold the state’s laws.