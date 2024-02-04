Uttar Pradesh Government Seizes Late Mobster Atiq Ahmed's 'Mannat' Property Under Gangster Act

In a sweeping move, the Uttar Pradesh government has seized the Greater Noida property of the late mobster Atiq Ahmed, known as 'Mannat,' under the Gangster Act. This step is the latest in an ongoing crackdown on Ahmed's criminal empire by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration.

Unmasking 'Mannat'

Constructed in 1994, ostensibly for the education of Ahmed's sons, Mannat had turned into a hotbed for unlawful activities. It was often used by Ahmed and his gang to conduct meetings and plan murders. The property also served as a hub for finalizing illicit land deals. Now, the house valued at Rs 4 crore has been sealed after thorough searches by the police, and preparations are underway to demolish it.

Symbolic Demolition

The impending demolition of Mannat draws a parallel to the eradication of criminal influence through the destruction of illegal properties. The Prayagraj Police Commissioner's court ordered the confiscation of Mannat. The property's tainted history of being purchased with the proceeds of crime was revealed by the police's Octopus team.

Legacy of Atiq Ahmed

A notorious figure, Ahmed contested the Varanasi parliamentary seat in 2019. He was infamous for his threats and forceful land acquisitions. Before his demise in April 2022, the Enforcement Directorate had raided his properties, exposing a vast network of illegal and benami assets. The government has now assumed control of properties worth Rs 417 crore, while others valued at Rs 752 crore have been demolished.

This relentless pursuit of Ahmed's assets forms part of a broader government campaign against organized crime in Uttar Pradesh. It stands as a testament to the government's commitment to cleanse the state of criminal elements and restore law and order.