Uttar Pradesh Brothers Transform Wagon R into 'Helicopter', Vehicle Seized by Police

In an innovative twist on wedding transportation, Ishwardeen and Parmeshwardeen, brothers from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, converted an old Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter, intending to provide a unique experience for brides and grooms. However, their excitement was short-lived as their modified vehicle was seized by traffic police for not adhering to transportation rules, sparking a conversation about creativity and regulation.

Innovation Meets Regulation

The customised vehicle, designed to stand out in wedding processions, was equipped with a rotor blade on the roof and a tail boom attached to the boot, mimicking a helicopter's design. This inventive modification was intended not only to offer stylish wedding transportation but also to boost the family's income. Unfortunately, the traffic police intercepted the 'helicopter car' near the Akbarpur bus stand, citing that the modifications were made without proper authorisation from transportation authorities.

A Tussle with the Law

Assistant Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey explained that the vehicle was seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act due to the lack of permission for modifications from the RTO department. The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct has led to continuous vehicle checks, during which the modified car was discovered. Despite the initial seizure, the vehicle was later released upon payment of a fine, allowing the brothers to recover their innovative creation.

Impact and Reflection

The incident has sparked discussions around the balance between creativity and adherence to legal standards. While the brothers' initiative showcases an impressive level of ingenuity, it also highlights the challenges faced by individuals attempting to innovate within the confines of regulatory frameworks. This episode serves as a reminder of the importance of obtaining necessary permissions before embarking on such creative ventures, ensuring that innovation can flourish without legal hindrances.