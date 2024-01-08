en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Utica Police Department Investigates Shooting Homicide, Seeks Public Assistance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Utica Police Department Investigates Shooting Homicide, Seeks Public Assistance

The tranquility of Warren Street in Utica, NY was shattered by the echo of gunfire, leaving the local community in shock and law enforcement grappling for answers. A shooting incident turned fatal, leading the Utica Police Department to open a homicide investigation, a case that remains active as authorities piece together the jigsaw of events.

Utica Police Department Seeks Public Assistance

The myriad details of the incident are currently being scrutinized by the department’s Major Crimes Unit. Yet, the Utica Police Department isn’t tackling this case alone. Recognizing the importance of community collaboration, they are seeking the public’s assistance in this matter. They are urging anyone with information linked to the shooting to step forward. This outreach extends not only to witnesses but also to those who may have heard any relevant details.

Anonymous Tips via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers

Understanding the potential fear of retaliation or desire for anonymity, the Utica Police Department has partnered with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. This secure platform encourages individuals to offer anonymous tips that could prove pivotal in the investigation. The process of submitting these tips has been streamlined to ensure accessibility, with options to submit online, via a toll-free number, or through a dedicated mobile app. This collaborative effort between law enforcement and the public is an ongoing process, with each anonymous tip potentially providing a missing piece to the puzzle.

Warren Street Shooting: An Active Investigation

The incident on Warren Street remains an open wound for the Utica community, with the investigation actively seeking to bring justice to the victim and their loved ones. The Utica Police Department continues to explore every avenue, every lead, and every tip in this complex case. The collaboration between the police and the public, facilitated by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, is a beacon of hope in solving this tragic crime.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
High-Speed Police Chase in Wauwatosa Unfolds a Tale of Desperation
In the early hours of the day after Christmas, the peaceful town of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, woke up to the high-pitched wail of sirens, as a high-speed police chase unfolded. Two vehicles, a gray sedan, and a gray Kia Soul, suspected of being stolen, raced through the town, with Wauwatosa police officers in relentless pursuit. The
High-Speed Police Chase in Wauwatosa Unfolds a Tale of Desperation
Bail Denied Anew for SLO Developer Ryan Wright Amid Flight Risk and Justice Obstruction Claims
7 mins ago
Bail Denied Anew for SLO Developer Ryan Wright Amid Flight Risk and Justice Obstruction Claims
Rawalpindi Police Raid 'Sheesha Centre,' Launch Anti-Smoking Drive
8 mins ago
Rawalpindi Police Raid 'Sheesha Centre,' Launch Anti-Smoking Drive
Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor Suresh Gopi in Misconduct Case
5 mins ago
Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor Suresh Gopi in Misconduct Case
Unidentified Man Sets Fire to Police Station in Bihar's Darbhanga District
6 mins ago
Unidentified Man Sets Fire to Police Station in Bihar's Darbhanga District
Unveiling Epstein: Unsealed Documents Reveal New Insights
7 mins ago
Unveiling Epstein: Unsealed Documents Reveal New Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Inotrem Gains FDA Endorsement for Phase 3 Trial Design of Septic Shock Drug Nangibotide
21 seconds
Inotrem Gains FDA Endorsement for Phase 3 Trial Design of Septic Shock Drug Nangibotide
Telangana Governor Advocates for Robust Infrastructure and Transparency at Global Investors Meet
25 seconds
Telangana Governor Advocates for Robust Infrastructure and Transparency at Global Investors Meet
The Fatal Wait: South Australian Health System Under Scrutiny
2 mins
The Fatal Wait: South Australian Health System Under Scrutiny
Kim Garth's WPL Stint Key to Success in T20I Against India
2 mins
Kim Garth's WPL Stint Key to Success in T20I Against India
Puntland's Leadership Elections: A Shift in Administration Expected
2 mins
Puntland's Leadership Elections: A Shift in Administration Expected
South Korean Police Seek Arrest Warrants for Activist University Students
2 mins
South Korean Police Seek Arrest Warrants for Activist University Students
Pembrokeshire Considers Major Shift in Day Services for Vulnerable Populations
3 mins
Pembrokeshire Considers Major Shift in Day Services for Vulnerable Populations
NASA Detects Aircraft-sized Asteroid: A Roundup of Today's Significant Developments
4 mins
NASA Detects Aircraft-sized Asteroid: A Roundup of Today's Significant Developments
Immigrant Healthcare Professionals: A Potential Solution to U.S. Health System's Challenges
4 mins
Immigrant Healthcare Professionals: A Potential Solution to U.S. Health System's Challenges
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
1 hour
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
6 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
6 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app