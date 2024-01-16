Utah Resident Sentenced for Credit Union Robbery

A 54-year-old resident of St. George, Utah, Jason Grace, has been sentenced to a little over two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a credit union robbery. The sentence was issued by Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby of the United States Federal District Court.

Details of the Robbery

On July 26, 2023, Jason Grace walked into a Mountain America Credit Union (MACU) and handed a note to a teller, demanding $4,400. However, he only managed to secure $1,000 before making his escape in a black Chevy Silverado.

Arrest and Evidence

The following day, Mesquite police officers spotted the black Chevy Silverado at the Virgin River Casino. The vehicle, registered to Grace, had been identified as the getaway car. Grace was located at the casino, arrested, and during a search, officers found clothing that matched what was worn during the robbery.

Grace's Admission and Sentence

Grace admitted to destroying the robbery note and using the stolen money for various expenses before fleeing to Mesquite. The case, part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing violent crime and making communities safer, was investigated by the FBI, St. George Police Department, and Mesquite Police Department. This resulted in Grace receiving a little over two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.