Utah Nurse Indicted in Fatal Morphine Distribution Case

A 33-year-old Utah-based nurse, Catherine Worman, is embroiled in a federal case involving the illegal distribution of morphine, which has regrettably led to a fatality. The incident dates back to June 5, 2023, when Worman was serving at a local hospital in Sandy, Utah. This shocking announcement comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah.

Advertisment

Charges and Context

The indictment against Worman is extensive. Not only is she charged with the fatal distribution of morphine, but the indictment also reveals that another individual fell extremely ill after Worman administered morphine intravenously without a prescription. The investigation, conducted by the Draper Police Department, uncovered more disturbing details about Worman's illicit activities.

Scrutiny of Worman's cellphone records exposed her illegal acquisition of Adderall. She was obtaining these pills, prescribed to others, and trading them. More alarmingly, Worman was also implicated in obtaining prescription medication illegally from another healthcare worker with whom she had a romantic relationship.