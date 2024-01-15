Utah Man with Violent Past Arrested after SWAT Standoff

With a violent history dating back to 2006, Jonathan Denard Smith, 31, is no stranger to law enforcement. However, his latest act of brutality, a severe beating of his girlfriend in Taylorsville, Utah, has landed him behind bars following a tense SWAT standoff.

A Violent Encounter

According to charging documents, Smith attacked his girlfriend with a heavy metal pole and strangled her until she lost consciousness. The ferocity of the assault resulted in such severe injuries that the victim was rendered unable to consume solid foods. The assault was reportedly triggered after the victim refused to hand over money to Smith.

SWAT Standoff and Arrest

When local police officers arrived at Smith’s residence to make an arrest, they were met with resistance. Smith had barricaded himself inside, forcing the officers to call in a SWAT team. After a tense standoff, the team deployed gas to force Smith out of the house, leading to his eventual arrest.

A History of Violence

Smith’s criminal record spans not only across years but also states, with charges lodged against him in both Utah and Texas. His history includes charges of assault, domestic violence, and drug possession. While he has been incarcerated and evaluated for competency in the past, some of his cases have been dismissed based on agreements. It’s worth noting that the victims of his past domestic violence incidents are not the same as his current victim.

Currently, Smith faces serious legal consequences. He has been charged with second-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanor charges.

Other Recent Domestic Violence Cases

In a separate incident, actress Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts, was arrested for domestic violence after engaging in a physical altercation with her boyfriend Evan Peters. This incident reportedly left Peters with a bloody nose and a bite mark. However, Peters has since dropped the charges, and the couple is back together.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes faces nearly a dozen misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and battery against a police officer. This follows a domestic incident and altercation with L.A. police officers last July. The case against Hayes is ongoing, with the Los Angeles district attorney’s office deciding against pursuing felony charges against the player.