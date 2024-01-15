Utah Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Kidnapping; Faces Deportation

Midvale, Utah, was the scene of a chilling crime on December 9, 2022. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten-Hidalgo, a non-U.S. citizen, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend and kidnap her 4-year-old niece. The crime was a calculated act of violence, with Wuanloxten-Hidalgo luring his ex-girlfriend under false pretenses.

A Brutal Attack

After persuading the unsuspecting woman to give him a ride, Wuanloxten-Hidalgo launched a brutal attack. He stabbed her multiple times, causing severe blood loss and even cutting an artery. Despite the grave injuries and Wuanloxten-Hidalgo's desperate attempts to pull her back into the vehicle, the victim managed to escape.

Witnessed by a Child

The gruesome attack unfolded in front of the victim's 4-year-old niece, who was seated in the back of the car. After the assault, Wuanloxten-Hidalgo fled the scene with the child still in the car, triggering an Amber Alert.

Confession and Capture

Wuanloxten-Hidalgo later confessed to a friend over the phone that he believed he had killed his ex-girlfriend, a confession that led the friend to contact the police. The victim survived the brutal attack and was able to provide a statement. In her impact statement, she expressed her fear and the haunting memories of the attack that continue to disrupt her dreams.

Having been sentenced to two consecutive terms of 3 years to life, Wuanloxten-Hidalgo faces deportation to Venezuela if paroled. This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the enduring trauma experienced by survivors.