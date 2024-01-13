en English
Crime

Utah Man Arrested on Grave Charges of Child Rape and Sexual Abuse

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
In a disquieting turn of events, 30-year-old Yeslin Almonacid Canchari, a resident of West Valley City, Utah, has been apprehended by law enforcement on several grievous charges. These include rape of a child, sodomy of a child, and forcible sexual abuse. The arrest ensued from an incident that transpired in June of the previous year, where a 12-year-old girl claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Canchari.

The Disturbing Incident

The young victim reported that Canchari had trailed her into a backyard goat pen where she often played with the animals. It was here that the abominable act allegedly took place. Canchari, who was spotted sitting inside an inoperative truck near the scene of the crime, purportedly followed the girl, dismissed her pleas to leave, and then forcibly locked the door of the pen before assaulting her.

Escape and Identification

Despite the terrifying circumstances, the girl managed to escape and sought help at a local gas station. A sexual assault examination was carried out, which yielded a DNA sample. This sample was later found to match Canchari’s DNA, which was obtained from a mouth swab performed by the police.

Current Status and Legal Proceedings

Canchari, identified as a citizen of Peru, is currently being held without bail. This decision was made in light of the potential flight risk. Given the severity of the charges against him, law enforcement officers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice is served.

Crime Peru United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

