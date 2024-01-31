USPS Worker Pleads Guilty to Disability Fraud Caught at Disney World

In a case that exposes the unscrupulous side of disability claims, Pamela VanSyckle, a 60-year-old U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier from Oak Ridge, New Jersey, was found guilty of federal employee compensation fraud. VanSyckle, who claimed over $156,000 in disability payments citing a severe sprain, was discovered to be far from incapacitated as her claims suggested.

Claiming Disability While Running a Business

Despite asserting on her disability claims that she had not worked or had any outside employment since her reported injury in September 2020, VanSyckle was found to be the owner and operator of a travel agency specializing in Disney travel. This revelation, uncovered by diligent prosecutors, painted a distinct contradiction to her claims.

Caught in the Act at Disney World

Going beyond the mere ownership of a travel agency, court documents and surveillance by federal investigators revealed VanSyckle engaging in activities inconsistent with her claimed disability. She was spotted visiting Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, where she was seen walking unassisted for extended periods. In one instance, she was observed meandering over two miles around Disney's Magic Kingdom, a task far from possible for someone with a severe ankle sprain.

Legal Repercussions and Sentencing

VanSyckle's activities didn't stop at Disney trips. The criminal complaint noted her involvement in other physical activities, such as shopping and going on rides, further belying her disability claim. Following these revelations, VanSyckle pleaded guilty to the charge on January 30, 2024. She now faces a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain. The sentencing is scheduled for June 12, 2024.

The case was investigated by special agents of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, and Jefferson Township Police Department. It serves as a stern reminder that deception in disability claims does not only rob legitimate claimants of necessary support but also invites serious legal consequences.