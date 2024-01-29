USPS Announces $150,000 Reward for Information on Dallas Letter Carrier Robbery

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has declared a substantial reward of $150,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect responsible for a brazen midday robbery of a letter carrier. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, occurred on January 12, around 1:25 p.m., at The Sophia Apartments, located at 3156 Hudnall Street in Dallas.

Details of the Suspect

Witness accounts and preliminary investigations have provided a description of the suspect. He is believed to be a Black man in his teens or early 20s, standing approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 in height. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was reportedly wearing a full-face mask, concealing his identity, and a distinctive letterman jacket with white sleeves and navy blue letters, possibly indicating a school or team affiliation.

The Seriousness of the Crime

The hefty reward announced by USPS, an amount not often seen in such cases, underscores the gravity of the crime. Robbing a letter carrier is a federal offense and is treated with the utmost severity. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement and security arm of USPS, is taking the lead in the investigation, working closely with local authorities to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Call to Action

The Postal Inspection Service is urging members of the community to come forward with any information that could assist in solving this case. Individuals who can help identify the suspect or provide details about the incident have been asked to contact them at 1-877-876-2455, referencing case number 4228391-ROBB. The USPS is hopeful that the substantial reward will motivate those with information to step forward, contributing to a swift resolution of the case and assurance of public safety.