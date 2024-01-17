USCP Officer Revealed as Pipe Bomb Discoverer Contradicting Initial Reports

On January 6, 2021, a United States Capitol Police (USCP) plainclothes officer unearthed a pipe bomb at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C. This upends previous reports which credited the discovery to an anonymous passerby.

Surveillance footage reveals the officer, clad in inconspicuous dark attire and toting a backpack, notifying the DC Metropolitan Police and Secret Service agents about the hazardous device. Contrary to the seriousness of the situation, the agents regrettably concluded their meals before initiating action.

Proximity to Power

The ominous presence of a Secret Service vehicle in close proximity to the alleged bomb site stirs intrigue. This vehicle had been an integral part of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's motorcade, which had pulled up at the DNC about 90 minutes earlier.

The exact whereabouts of Harris during the January 6 Capitol breach has been shrouded in confusion. Initial reports erroneously situated her inside the Capitol, a claim later rectified by the Department of Justice.

An Unresolved Threat

In a briefing to Congress on December 17, the FBI reaffirmed the pipe bomb's viability - its potential for causing significant harm. However, it refrained from divulging any fresh details, much to the chagrin of Congress members. This lack of new information remains as a source of frustration, amplifying the already heightened tension surrounding the incident.

Blaze Media's ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding the pipe bomb discovery is focused on three main areas: the FBI's assertions concerning the device's viability, the yet undisclosed identity of the USCP officer, and the reasons for Kamala Harris's presence at the DNC rather than at the Capitol for the electoral vote certification.