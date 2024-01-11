en English
Crime

USAID, CARICOM, and Grenada to Host Meeting on Youth Crime Prevention in the Caribbean

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:33 pm EST
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Government of Grenada, and the CARICOM Secretariat are set to host a Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting in Saint George, Grenada, from January 10-12, 2024. The focus of this crucial gathering will be the exchange of best practices to tackle youth crime and violence within the Caribbean region.

Adaptive Management in Citizen Security

The theme of the meeting, ‘Adaptive Management in Citizen Security’, underscores the importance of adjusting strategies based on evolving information to maintain robust citizen security. During the opening ceremony, U.S. Embassy Grenada Principal Officer, Frances Herrera, accentuated the essential role of collaborative efforts between CARICOM, national governments, and international partners in shaping policy frameworks centered on crime prevention and youth development.

USAID’s Stance on Youth Crime Prevention

USAID Regional Representative, Mervyn Farroe, reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the U.S. government and Caribbean nations. This alliance aims to combat youth crime and violence by creating positive opportunities for the youngsters and bolstering justice systems. The U.S. has been steadfast in its support for Caribbean countries through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) since 2010. This initiative seeks to curb illicit trafficking, enhance citizen security, and address the root causes of crime and violence. The contributions towards this cause have amounted to nearly $905 million in assistance.

Additional Measures to Enhance Security

The CBSI emphasizes on combating threats from transnational criminal organizations, systemic violence, corruption, weak judicial systems, and at-risk youth. Recently, stakeholders convened in Saint Lucia for the 3rd Annual Meeting of States of the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap. This meeting spotlighted the urgent need to curb the illicit spread and misuse of firearms and ammunition. Separately, the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) is gearing up to host a scientific conference with international participation. Moreover, several member states are preparing to attend the Blue Justice Conference 2023, a significant event aimed at addressing transnational organized crime in the fishing industry.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

