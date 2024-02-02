Georgia Lawmakers Urge DOJ to Intensify Probe into Fulton County Jail After Recent Inmate Death

U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, along with U.S. Representative Nikema Williams, have called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to escalate its investigation into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, they requested increased resources to protect the rights of inmates and asked for an update on the DOJ's ongoing inquiry. This move comes in the wake of the recent death of Michael Anthony Holland, marking the first such fatality in 2024 and continuing an alarming trend after 10 deaths in 2023.

Disturbing Trends and Violations

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported over 60 deaths at the jail from 2009 to October 2022, making it the deadliest in Georgia. The DOJ initiated an investigation in July 2023 following the death of Lashawn Thompson, found covered in bedbugs, which is addressing allegations of structural unsafety, violence, excessive use of force by officers, and insufficient medical and mental health care.

Overcrowding and Violence

A Georgia Senate panel has been scrutinizing the jail's problems, including overcrowding, case backlog, and hazardous conditions. Overcrowding is directly linked to violence within the facility, as evidenced by high numbers of stabbings, fights, assaults, and confiscated weapons. Efforts to alleviate overcrowding include the transfer of inmates and revision of bond criteria.

Proposed Solutions

Sheriff Patrick Labat advocates for building a new jail, with projected costs over $1.7 billion and a potential opening in 2029. This move, however, does not immediately address the pressing issues at hand, leaving the inmates in a vulnerable state.