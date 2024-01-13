en English
Crime

US Police Shootings in 2023: A Year in Review

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
US Police Shootings in 2023: A Year in Review

As the world stepped into 2023, the United States grappled with an unwavering concern: lethal force by law enforcement. The year recorded 1,153 individuals fatally shot by police, as reported by The Washington Post. This statistic, while cold and clinical, mirrors the ongoing discourse on police reform, racial disparities, and systemic issues within law enforcement agencies.

Incident in Albuquerque: A Reflection of the Larger Issue

An incident on November 21, 2023, in Southeast Albuquerque, exemplifies these disconcerting numbers. The Albuquerque Police Department released details of an officer-involved shooting of an armed man, Pablo Pacheco, during a foot pursuit. Pacheco, seen waving a black handgun and pointing it at residents, was shot by Officer Zachary Earles. Following the shooting, Pacheco was hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds. He now faces charges for previous crimes, Firearms or Destructive Devices; receipt transportation or deadly possession by a felon, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Investigations are underway by the Multi-Agency Task Force, APD’s Internal Affairs Force Division, and the Force Review Board.

Law Enforcement Officer Deaths: A Declining Trend?

Concurrently, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) reported a 39% decrease in line of duty deaths for law enforcement officers in 2023 compared to the previous year. Out of the 136 officers who lost their lives, firearms were the leading cause of death at 35%, followed by traffic crashes at 27% and medical incidents at 26%. The decline in deaths is largely attributed to a decrease in COVID-19 related fatalities.

Looking Forward: A Call for Change

The CEO of NLEOMF emphasizes the need for a consistent downward trend and calls upon law enforcement leaders to prioritize officer safety. However, the job remains inherently dangerous, and the decrease in total and shooting deaths, while encouraging, does not negate the inherent risks. The 1,153 individuals who were fatally shot by police in 2023 serve as a stark reminder of this reality, fuelling the need for reform, increased transparency, and accountability within law enforcement agencies across the nation.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

