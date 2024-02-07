U.S. Penitentiary Detainee Convicted for Assaulting Correctional Officer

U.S. Penitentiary detainee, Cody Ryan Todd, stands convicted of assaulting a correctional officer, a verdict delivered by a federal jury in Atlanta, Georgia. The U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan announced the decision, reinforcing the nation's commitment to safeguarding law enforcement officers.

Advertisment

A Brutal Assault

The incident traces back to January 28, 2021, when Todd brutally attacked the officer, striking him in the face, knocking him down, and continuing to hit him while the officer was incapacitated. The assault resulted in significant injuries, highlighting the gruesome nature of the attack.

Past Crimes and Pending Sentencing

Advertisment

Todd was a pretrial detainee at the time of the assault, facing charges for his involvement with the notorious Ghost Face Gangsters gang. The charges included grave offences such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery. His criminal record also includes four separate convictions for battery and a conviction for conspiracy to commit racketeering, resulting in a 16-year prison sentence. Now, Todd awaits his sentencing for the assault on the correctional officer, scheduled for May 8, 2024.

In the Pursuit of Justice

The case is under the joint investigation of the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard Beaulieu and Alison Prout. The authorities' unwavering commitment to bringing Todd to justice underscores the seriousness of crimes committed against law enforcement officers and the dedication to ensuring the safety of penitentiary staff and inmates.