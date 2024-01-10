en English
Crime

US Federal Judge Approves First Execution Using Nitrogen Gas Amid Controversy

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
A federal judge has given a historic ruling, sanctioning what could be the United States’ first execution using nitrogen gas. The case centers around an inmate, Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is scheduled for execution on January 25. The ruling comes as the nation grapples with the ethics and constitutionality of existing lethal injection protocols. Stirring a whirlwind of debate, the ruling heralds a potential shift toward alternative execution methods.

A Controversial Ruling

The judge’s decision allows for the use of nitrogen gas in executions, a method that has sparked widespread debate. Advocates argue that this method, which involves replacing oxygen with nitrogen in the air the person breathes, resulting in death by hypoxia, is a more humane alternative to lethal injection. Detractors, however, raise concerns about the lack of empirical evidence regarding its painlessness and the potential for it to be seen as cruel and unusual punishment.

Anticipation of Legal Appeal

Legal experts predict that this decision will likely be appealed, an action that could delay the process and potentially see the use of nitrogen gas in executions examined by a higher court. The ruling has drawn significant attention, not only from legal circles but also from human rights organizations and the global community at large. The United Nations, for example, has expressed concerns about the untested nature of this execution method, describing it as potentially subjecting Smith to ‘cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.’

Execution Methods in the Spotlight

The case has also thrown the spotlight on alternative execution methods as states struggle with obtaining lethal injection drugs and legal challenges to existing execution protocols. Alabama, for instance, plans to use a respirator-type face mask to replace breathable air with nitrogen, leading to death from a lack of oxygen. While this method is authorized in three states, no state has attempted its use thus far. The legal and ethical battle over its use is set to escalate, possibly ending up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

