US Army Veteran Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino Arrested on Child Abuse Charges in New Jersey

On January 5th, an unsettling event unfolded in the quiet towns of Hackensack and New Milford, New Jersey. Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino, a line service technician and U.S. Army veteran, was arrested on charges pertaining to child abuse. Mark Musella, Bergen County Prosecutor, announced the arrest on June 10th, shedding light on a case that has gripped local communities.

Charges and Investigation

Tarquino stands accused of endangering the welfare of a minor under the age of 13. The specifics of the abuse have not been detailed, but it has been made clear that the allegations are not of a sexual nature. The charges against Tarquino are severe, culminating in a second-degree endangering charge.

Previous Encounters with the Law

Notably, this is not Tarquino’s first brush with the law. In 2017, he made local headlines when Port Authority police discovered him unconscious in his vehicle near the George Washington Bridge. The circumstances surrounding that incident, however, appear unrelated to the current charges.

The Aftermath

Following his arrest, Tarquino was detained in the Bergen County Jail. He has since been released and currently awaits the first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. As the court proceedings loom, the community watches with bated breath, hoping for justice in a case that has cast a long shadow over the towns of Hackensack and New Milford.