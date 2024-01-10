en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

US Army Veteran Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino Arrested on Child Abuse Charges in New Jersey

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
US Army Veteran Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino Arrested on Child Abuse Charges in New Jersey

On January 5th, an unsettling event unfolded in the quiet towns of Hackensack and New Milford, New Jersey. Reynaldo Ariel Tarquino, a line service technician and U.S. Army veteran, was arrested on charges pertaining to child abuse. Mark Musella, Bergen County Prosecutor, announced the arrest on June 10th, shedding light on a case that has gripped local communities.

Charges and Investigation

Tarquino stands accused of endangering the welfare of a minor under the age of 13. The specifics of the abuse have not been detailed, but it has been made clear that the allegations are not of a sexual nature. The charges against Tarquino are severe, culminating in a second-degree endangering charge.

Previous Encounters with the Law

Notably, this is not Tarquino’s first brush with the law. In 2017, he made local headlines when Port Authority police discovered him unconscious in his vehicle near the George Washington Bridge. The circumstances surrounding that incident, however, appear unrelated to the current charges.

The Aftermath

Following his arrest, Tarquino was detained in the Bergen County Jail. He has since been released and currently awaits the first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. As the court proceedings loom, the community watches with bated breath, hoping for justice in a case that has cast a long shadow over the towns of Hackensack and New Milford.

0
Crime United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
55 seconds ago
Mastermind of Dehradun's Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar
In a riveting development, the man allegedly behind the audacious Rs 20 crore heist at the Reliance Jewellery Showroom in Dehradun, Shashank Singh, has been apprehended in Bihar’s Saharsa district. The stark daylight robbery occurred on November 9, the 23rd statehood day of Uttarakhand, a day marked by celebrations that included the participation of President
Mastermind of Dehradun's Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar
Juvenile Behind Social Media Threats Against Goshen Schools Identified
5 mins ago
Juvenile Behind Social Media Threats Against Goshen Schools Identified
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office
10 mins ago
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office
Shooting Survivor Ralph Yarl Triumphs, Earns Spot in All-State Band
1 min ago
Shooting Survivor Ralph Yarl Triumphs, Earns Spot in All-State Band
Nigeria Bolsters Fight Against Illicit Drug Trade with Upgraded Forensic Lab
2 mins ago
Nigeria Bolsters Fight Against Illicit Drug Trade with Upgraded Forensic Lab
24-Year-Old Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking in Piikani Nation Amid Opioid Crisis
3 mins ago
24-Year-Old Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking in Piikani Nation Amid Opioid Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
59 seconds
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
2 mins
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
2 mins
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
2 mins
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
2 mins
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
2 mins
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
3 mins
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
4 mins
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
5 mins
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app