Crime

US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen

In an event of significant geopolitical implications, US and British forces have launched a formidable retaliatory strike on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation was in direct response to the Houthis’ persistent attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea. This major military operation saw over a dozen sites in Yemen being targeted with Tomahawk missiles from warships and fighter jets.

Joint Operation to Restore Stability

The retaliatory strikes were conducted with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The objective was to de-escalate the mounting tensions and restore stability in a region that has been a crucible for conflict. The operation has marked the first US military response to the ongoing drone and missile attacks on commercial ships, a move that has been echoed by the UK.

A Show of Force and Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister, in their respective remarks, emphasized that diplomatic negotiations were attempted before the strikes. However, the persistent and escalating assault on shipping in the Red Sea by the Houthis, endangering both military personnel and civilian mariners, necessitated a strong response.

A Potential Escalation of Conflict

The strikes have elicited a stern warning from the Houthis, who have declared that all US and British assets are now considered legitimate targets. This has sparked concerns of an escalation of conflict in an already volatile region. Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss these strikes. The retaliatory operation, while aimed at restoring stability, has heightened fears of fuel shortages, disruption of global seaborne trade, and scarcity of food supplies.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

