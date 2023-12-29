en English
Crime

US Air Force Sergeant Arrested in Terrifying Road Rage Incident

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:42 pm EST
On the early morning of December 5, a seemingly ordinary drive turned into a terrifying ordeal for 19-year-old Shi’Anna Bamba. Following an encounter with 40-year-old US Air Force sergeant Charles Bass, Bamba found herself at the receiving end of a road rage incident that has since sent shockwaves across the nation.

The Incident

The confrontation was captured on video by a frightened Bamba who, after dropping her siblings off at school, found herself accused of cutting off a truck – a claim she vehemently denies. In the video, Bass can be seen pointing a loaded gun at Bamba at a stoplight, asking the teenager if she wanted to die. The severity of the situation only dawned on Bamba when Bass brandished the weapon, leaving her in a state of fear and disbelief.

Aftermath and Arrest

Following the incident, Bamba took prompt action, presenting the video evidence to the local police. The authorities, in cooperation with the US Marshals and the Air Force, apprehended Bass on December 15, ten days after the incident. He was subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In his defense, Bass admitted to the confrontation but alleged that Bamba had been driving erratically. He cited his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and hypervigilance as factors that led him to act as he did.

Under Investigation

The US Air Force has since taken over the investigation. The incident has raised pressing questions about mental health services for veterans and the potential dangers that can ensue when PTSD goes unaddressed. As the legal proceedings unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support for those who serve in the military, and the repercussions when such support is lacking.

Crime Military United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

