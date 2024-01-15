Urn Found in Goodwill Donation Bin in Lee County, Authorities Seek Owner

In a surprising discovery, an urn was found in a donation bin at a Goodwill store in Lee County, Florida. The find, which revealed itself to be a white-and-floral urn, was an unusual and unexpected addition to the usually regular household items donated at the store. The incident occurred last Friday, leading to an immediate response from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Discovery and Response

Upon receiving the news, deputies quickly arrived at the Goodwill store located off Island Park Road. The urn, found to contain ashes, was carefully removed from the premises by law enforcement officers. It was then transported and stored at the sheriff's office's evidence facility. The law enforcement agency, bound by duty and respect for the deceased, has taken on the responsibility of finding the rightful owner of the urn.

Public Appeal

In an effort to expedite the return of the urn, authorities have issued a public appeal. They encourage anyone with information about the urn or its owner to step forward and assist in this unusual case. The Lee County Sheriff's Office has provided a contact number, 239-477-1000, for this purpose. The appeal is an attempt to navigate this delicate situation with the utmost respect and care, ensuring the urn is returned to its rightful place.

Unusual Donations at Goodwill

The discovery of the urn has sparked both interest and concern about the types of items being donated at Goodwill stores. While it is not uncommon for staff to find unique or unusual items, an urn carrying ashes is certainly out of the ordinary. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for donors to double-check their items before donation, ensuring that personal or sensitive objects are not mistakenly included.