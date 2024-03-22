Urhobo Youths Demand Justice for Okuama Killings, Call for Independent Probe

The Urhobo Progressive Union Youth Wing has issued a strong condemnation of the recent killings in Okuama, Delta State, where 16 soldiers and civilians lost their lives. The group's leadership, comprising Comrade Ughere Blessed, Comrade Aboyi Lawson, and Princess Omeyoma Eshemitan, has called for a thorough and independent investigation into the incident, emphasizing their commitment to unity, peace, and progress.

Solidarity and Condemnation

In a heartrending statement, the Urhobo youth leaders expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the slain soldiers. They underscored the importance of solidarity with the Nigerian military in these trying times, advocating for a professional and exhaustive investigation to bring those responsible to book. The incident not only represents a tragic loss but also a significant threat to the delicate peace and unity in the region. The group’s steadfast stance on the principles of unity and progress has been reiterated, highlighting the need for immediate and decisive action to address the root causes of such conflicts.

Call for an Independent Investigation

The insistence on an independent investigation stems from concerns over impartiality and the effectiveness of a probe conducted by the military. Echoing sentiments from various quarters, including a former Director of the Department of State Services, the group stresses the necessity of an unbiased examination to uncover the truth behind the deployment and the subsequent tragic events. The involvement of federal and state representatives in the investigative panel is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring transparency and justice for the victims and their families. This approach not only aims to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the incident but also to prevent future occurrences through the implementation of informed and strategic measures.

Implications for Peace and Progress

The killings in Okuama have cast a long shadow over the community's aspirations for peace and progress. The Urhobo Youth Wing’s call to action reflects a broader desire for stability and harmony within Delta State and beyond. As investigations proceed, the community watches with bated breath, hoping for justice and a return to peace. The outcomes of this probe could set a precedent for how similar incidents are handled in the future, highlighting the importance of due process, accountability, and the rule of law. The unity and strength of the Urhobo community, as embodied in their motto, emerge as crucial factors in navigating the aftermath of this tragedy and forging a path towards lasting peace.