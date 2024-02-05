Urgent Search Underway for Missing 74-Year-Old Kenneth Holford in Washington

Washington State authorities and the Colville Tribal Police Department are on high alert, seeking public assistance in the search for a 74-year-old man, Kenneth Holford, who was reported missing on February 2nd. Last seen in the small town of Inchelium at around 7:00 p.m., Holford's disappearance has raised particular concern due to his history of memory problems.

Urgent Search for Kenneth Holford

A Silver Alert, often activated in cases involving missing individuals, particularly senior citizens who have Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities, has been issued by the Washington State Patrol for Holford. He was last seen driving a gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma with the Washington license plate number C20829J. When last seen, he was wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and a dark green stocking cap.

Unconfirmed Sighting in Pasco

There was an unconfirmed sighting of Holford in Pasco on February 3rd, nearly 24 hours after his initial disappearance. The details surrounding this sighting remain unclear, adding to the urgency and complexity of the ongoing search operation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Holford's whereabouts or anyone who spots a man matching his description to immediately contact 911. They have emphasized the critical importance of public participation in ensuring Holford's safe return.