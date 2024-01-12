Urgent Search Underway for Missing 4-Year-Old Phenix Wilkerson in Alabama

An emergency alert for a missing child has gripped southeast Alabama, as Phenix Wilkerson, a 4-year-old boy, vanished on Friday. The child was last seen near Sid Bush Road in Clayton, a town in Barbour County, around 12:30 p.m. He is described as 3-feet 5-inches tall, with hazel eyes and red or auburn hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was clothed in a blue tie-dye shirt, gray sweatpants, and was barefoot.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Issues Alert

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was quick to respond, disseminating an emergency missing child alert following Phenix’s disappearance. This was a necessary measure to ensure the swift mobilization of resources and the involvement of the community in the search for the young boy.

Seeking Help from the Community

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Phenix’s location to reach out to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office or to dial 911 immediately. This plea for help extends beyond law enforcement circles, reaching out to the community in a bid to secure the safe return of the child.

Previous Successes and Failures in Child Alerts

Alabama has a track record with Amber Alerts, both successful and tragic. The community and law enforcement have worked together in the past, resulting in the safe return of children like Levi Allen Gulley, 4, and Eleanor Marie Gulley, 3, who were found after their carjacking incident. However, there have also been cases where alerts were not enough to save a child. The fate of Phenix Wilkerson hangs in the balance, and the efforts of the community and law enforcement are paramount in ensuring a positive outcome.