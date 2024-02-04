Urgent Search for Runaway Teen Daniel Santiago in Bakersfield

In an urgent plea for community cooperation, the Bakersfield Police Department has called for assistance in the search for 14-year-old Daniel Santiago, now considered an at-risk runaway teen. Daniel was last spotted on February 3 around 2:05 p.m. in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Clybourn Drive in Bakersfield, California.

An Unprecedented Disappearance

This case has magnified in severity due to it being the first time that Daniel has been reported as a runaway, thus categorizing him as an at-risk individual. The Bakersfield Police Department has emphasized the urgency of this search, as every minute counts in the race to ensure the safety of this young teen.

Identifying Daniel Santiago

For those who might cross paths with Daniel, it's essential to know his appearance. Daniel Santiago stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds, and features brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen donned in a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, an outfit that may aid in his identification.

A Call to the Community

The Bakersfield Police Department is urging the community residents to keep their eyes peeled and to report if they encounter any individual matching Daniel's description. They have requested anyone bearing information about Daniel's current whereabouts to get in touch with the Bakersfield Police Department at their provided contact details.