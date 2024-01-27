Urgent Search for Missing Woman Sonia Vargas in Poway

A desperate search is underway for 56-year-old Sonia Vargas in Poway, as the San Diego County Sheriff's Department requests public assistance. Vargas, a resident of Robley Ranch Road, mysteriously vanished on Friday around 4 p.m., sparking a comprehensive investigation by local authorities.

Details About the Missing Woman

Vargas, who stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds, is distinguished by her short, sandy-blond hair and captivating green eyes. A distinguishing factor that may aid in her identification is her communication difficulties due to physical disabilities. She was last spotted in a long-sleeved white shirt, gray pants, and white shoes. She may also be wearing glasses and a green jacket or sweater.

Known Haunts

Sonia Vargas is known to frequent local spots such as the Poway AMC movie theater, Wal-Mart, and Stater Bros. These places have become focal points in the search, as authorities and volunteers scour them for any trace of the missing woman.

Call to the Public

The Sheriff's Department's issued plea is a testament to the urgency of the situation. They are urging anyone with information about Vargas's whereabouts to contact 911 or the sheriff's department directly at 858-565-5200. The hope is that with the public's aid, Sonia Vargas can be found safe and sound, bringing a swift resolution to this troubling situation.