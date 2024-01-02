en English
Crime

Urgent Search for Missing Woman, Anita Robinson, Continues in Derry

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
In the wake of the New Year, a cloud of concern hangs over Donegal as 26-year-old, Anita Robinson, remains missing. Anita was last spotted in the area of Derry in the early hours of January 1, 2024. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has expressed increasing worry over her disappearance and is seeking public assistance in locating her.

Identifying Anita Robinson

Anita is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a very slim build. Her distinguishing features include long black hair, typically tied back in a ponytail. At the time of her disappearance, she was seen wearing black jeans, a black coat, and a black jumper. Notably, Anita can be further identified by two dates of birth tattooed on her wrist, and a scar on the inside of her right arm.

Police Appeal for Information

The PSNI is urging anyone who might have information pertaining to Anita’s whereabouts or who might have seen someone fitting Anita’s physical description to step forward. They are encouraged to contact the police at 101, referencing the case number ‘1626 – 01/01/24’. This appeal is part of the efforts to locate Anita and ensure her safety.

Community’s Role in Ensuring Safety

As the search for Anita continues, the case underscores the crucial role the community plays in such circumstances. Active participation in sharing information and staying alert can help authorities expedite their search process and ensure the safety of missing individuals like Anita. In this distressing time, the hope is that Anita will soon be found safe and unharmed.

Crime Safety United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

