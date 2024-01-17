Intensified Search Operations Underway for Missing Individual in Lancashire

In a renewed bid for public assistance, Lancashire Police have amplified their efforts to locate 37-year-old Thomas Green, who has been conspicuously absent since the pre-dawn hours of January 6. The last confirmed sighting places Green in the vicinity of Grimshaw Park Road, specifically at the Asda carpark, at approximately 2 am.

Desperate Plea for Public Assistance

The police have issued an urgent appeal, pleading for the public's aid in their ongoing search for Thomas, who is described as a 6ft 1 man with a slim build and brown hair. A unique identifier is his distinctive tattoo located on his neck. Thomas was last seen sporting a grey Under Armour puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt, and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers distinguished by an orange tick.

Connections to Blackburn and Preston

Thomas is known to have ties to the Blackburn and Preston areas, providing a potential lead for his whereabouts. The authorities have emphasized the importance of public participation in this search, urging anyone with immediate sightings to promptly contact emergency services via 999. Meanwhile, any other pertinent information that could aid the search should be directed to the non-emergency number 101, citing the reference log 0806 of January 5, 2024.

The urgency and desperation in the police's plea to the public underscore the critical nature of the situation. The community has been encouraged to come forward with any information that can assist in the swift location and safe return of Thomas Green.