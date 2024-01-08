Urgent Search for Missing Epileptic Man in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is in the midst of a high-intensity search for 33-year-old Robert Ellis “Price” St. Julien, a man with epilepsy who disappeared on Wednesday in the Willowbrook region of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The urgency of the search is heightened by St. Julien’s medical condition, which makes his disappearance a potentially life-threatening occurrence.

St. Julien was last observed around noon on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Compton Avenue. He is described as a 5-foot-7 African American man, weighing 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known attire included a white hoodie, a baseball cap, and a distinctive gold/leather chain.