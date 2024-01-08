en English
Crime

Urgent Search for Missing Epileptic Man in Los Angeles County

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Urgent Search for Missing Epileptic Man in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is in the midst of a high-intensity search for 33-year-old Robert Ellis “Price” St. Julien, a man with epilepsy who disappeared on Wednesday in the Willowbrook region of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The urgency of the search is heightened by St. Julien’s medical condition, which makes his disappearance a potentially life-threatening occurrence.

St. Julien was last observed around noon on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Compton Avenue. He is described as a 5-foot-7 African American man, weighing 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known attire included a white hoodie, a baseball cap, and a distinctive gold/leather chain.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

