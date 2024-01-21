Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Lauryn Linehan in Cork City

A wave of worry has swept over Cork City as 17-year-old Lauryn Linehan has been reported missing since Thursday night, January 18, 2024. Her disappearance has instigated an urgent search, with the Gardaí appealing for public assistance to locate Lauryn.

Describing Lauryn Linehan

In their report, the Gardaí detailed Lauryn's appearance to aid the public in identifying her. Lauryn is about 5' 5" tall with a slim build. She is characterized by her long black hair and striking blue eyes. The clothes she was last seen in include green leggings, a long-sleeved top, a black gilet, and black runners.

Known Haunts and Gardaí Concern

Lauryn is known to frequent the Cork City centre. The Gardaí have expressed their concern for her welfare, making the search for her an urgent matter. The public's assistance in this matter is not only welcomed but greatly needed.

Public's Role in Lauryn's Search

Anyone who may have seen Lauryn or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Gurranbraher Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station. Every bit of information can be critical in ensuring Lauryn's safe return.