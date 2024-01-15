Urgent Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy in Washington D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington D.C. has issued a public plea for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy named Diego Jones. The urgency of the appeal, underscored by the specificity of the details provided for identification, indicates a heightened concern for Diego's safety.

Advertisment

Missing Since Saturday Morning

Diego was last seen on Saturday around 11 a.m., in the Northeast area of Washington D.C., specifically in the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive. Despite extensive searches and investigative efforts by the police, no trace of the boy has been found, prompting the public call for assistance.

Detailed Description Provided

Advertisment

Diego is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 158 pounds. He has warm, brown eyes and black curly hair. The police have also provided details of the distinctive clothing he was seen wearing last, hoping it might serve as a key identifier in the search. Diego was seen in black pajama pants decorated with yellow smiley faces and white Nike shoes.

Public Urged to Contact Police

The police are urging anyone who may have seen Diego or have any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. The public can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411. As the search continues, the hope remains that Diego will be found safe and soon.