Crime

Urgent Search for Missing 14-year-old Leah Mullins from Sherston

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:21 pm EST
Urgent Search for Missing 14-year-old Leah Mullins from Sherston

Fourteen-year-old Leah Mullins from Sherston, near Malmesbury, is missing. Last seen entering a dark-colored older estate car close to the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street, the authorities are expressing mounting concern for her safety. Dressed in blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt, Leah was notably without a coat despite her light attire. With loose blonde hair and identified as vulnerable by the police, the search for Leah intensifies.

The Circumstances of Disappearance

Leah’s disappearance occurred around 7:30 pm on 29 December. She was reportedly observed entering a dark-colored older estate car near the Angel pub. This fact, coupled with her light attire and absence of a coat, increases her vulnerability and the urgency of the situation. The police have identified a potential witness – a man seen walking two small white dogs around the time of Leah’s disappearance on Sherston High Street. This individual is believed to hold information crucial to locating Leah.

Public Appeal for Information

With Leah’s safety at stake, the police are making an urgent appeal to the public for any information relating to her disappearance. They are particularly keen on speaking with the man walking two small white dogs who might possess valuable information. The authorities are also making a direct appeal to Leah, assuring her that she is not in trouble and urging her to reach out to them to confirm her well-being.

How to Help

Anyone with information about Leah’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is asked to contact the police immediately. The efficient way to do this is by calling 999 and quoting log 263 of the previous day’s date, 29 December. The importance of public cooperation in resolving such cases can’t be overstated, and every piece of information, however small, could prove to be vital in ensuring Leah’s safe return.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

