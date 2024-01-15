en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Urgent Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Heavynne Lee Jackson in Sandy, Utah

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Urgent Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Heavynne Lee Jackson in Sandy, Utah

In a community gripped by concern, the Sandy City Police Department, Utah, has urged the public to aid in the search for 14-year-old Heavynne Lee Jackson, missing since Saturday morning. Last observed around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 8900 S. Red Willow Circle, Heavynne’s sudden disappearance has sparked an urgent manhunt in the region.

Who is Heavynne Lee Jackson?

Heavynne, a youthful figure in the community, is distinguished by her recently dyed brown hair, a stark contrast to earlier blonde photographs that have been circulated. To further assist in her identification, it’s noted that she has a nose piercing in each nostril. Reflecting on her last seen attire, she was dressed in a black and white checkered sweater, coupled with green and red plaid pajama bottoms, and slippers. The combination of these details makes Heavynne easily recognizable and the police hope this will expedite her safe return.

A Community in Action

In response to Heavynne’s disappearance, the Sandy City Police Department has issued a call for assistance. They are urging anyone who may have seen Heavynne or have information about her whereabouts to contact them at 801-799-3000. This collective effort shows the community’s resolve to ensure Heavynne’s safety and to bring her back home.

A Plea for a Safe Return

The search for Heavynne Lee Jackson continues with hope echoing in the hearts of the Sandy community. Each passing hour brings a renewed urgency to find the 14-year-old and ensure her safe return. As the Sandy City Police Department and the community at large unite in their efforts, they hold onto the belief that Heavynne will soon be found and returned safely to her family.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Belmont Shooting: Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition
In the early hours of Sunday morning, a violent shooting incident rocked the community of Belmont, leaving one man severely injured and fighting for his life. The incident unfolded at the intersection of Erthig and Archer Streets, as documented in a shocking video that has since been widely circulated on social media. Unidentified Victim in
Belmont Shooting: Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
13 mins ago
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Perry High School Principal Dies Following Heroic Actions During School Shooting
24 mins ago
Perry High School Principal Dies Following Heroic Actions During School Shooting
The Disappearance of Hydi Cain: A Community in Search
52 seconds ago
The Disappearance of Hydi Cain: A Community in Search
Aged Care Facility Incident Sparks Discussion on Elderly Safety
5 mins ago
Aged Care Facility Incident Sparks Discussion on Elderly Safety
Allegations Cast a Shadow on Broadcaster Alan Jones' Career
6 mins ago
Allegations Cast a Shadow on Broadcaster Alan Jones' Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
33 seconds
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
3 mins
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
4 mins
Ex-Soviet Experience of Key Aide Shapes Florida Governor DeSantis' Policies
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
4 mins
Pavel Kotov's Outburst at Australian Open: Victory Amidst Controversy
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
5 mins
Esher Cycling Incident: Social Media Debate Over Red Light Violation
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
7 mins
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
7 mins
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
7 mins
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
8 mins
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
21 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
28 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app