Crime

Urgent Hunt for Missing 13-Year-Old Mexican Tourist in Los Angeles

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Urgent Hunt for Missing 13-Year-Old Mexican Tourist in Los Angeles

In a concerning turn of events, Valentina Morales Magana, a 13-year-old vacationer from Mexico, has been reported missing in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is seeking the public’s aid to locate her following her disappearance in the vicinity of 98th Street and Airport Boulevard, a bustling region near Los Angeles International Airport.

Unfolding of the Event

Valentina was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident followed a verbal altercation with her mother, sparked by the young teenager’s application of makeup. With no cell phone at her disposal and no known relatives in the area, Valentina’s disappearance has raised alarm bells among the authorities and her distressed family.

Description and Appeal

Valentina is described as a Hispanic young lady, standing at 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds. She bears distinct features of brown hair and eyes, and was last seen donned in a white T-shirt and black pants. The LAPD has expressed significant worry for her safety and has implored the public to come forward with any information that might aid in locating Valentina.

Contact Information

The LAPD has provided contacts for anyone who may have information on Valentina’s whereabouts. Detective Bruce O’Brian and LA Regional Crime Stoppers are open for tips, ensuring that tipsters may choose to remain anonymous. The urgency of the matter is palpable, and the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Valentina’s safe return.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

