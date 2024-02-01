Urgent Search for Missing 11-year-old Aubriauna 'Bree' Niesa Mays in Knoxville

The tranquility of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been disrupted with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl, Aubriauna 'Bree' Niesa Mays. The Knox County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Crimes Unit is now in a race against time, appealing to the public for their immediate assistance to locate the missing child.

The Disappearance

Mays was last seen around her residence in the area of Crippen Road and Maynardville Pike. The time frame of her disappearance is estimated to be between 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the early hours of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. She is described as being 4'4" tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and braces. Mays was last seen wearing black pants and a t-shirt.

Active Search & Endangered Child Alert

Amid the urgency of the situation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert. The alert system, used to spread critical information about missing children, resonates loudly across the state, signaling the dire circumstances of Mays' disappearance. It's believed that she may be in the Halls community, a residential area in North Knoxville.

Public Appeal

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Juvenile Crimes Unit are urging anyone with information about Mays' whereabouts to come forward. People are encouraged to contact the Juvenile Crimes Unit or Detective Trott at the provided phone number, 865-215-2243. The incident has prompted a larger conversation about child safety in the area, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance.